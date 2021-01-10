Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $327,628.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $327,628.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

