OpenDAO Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $879,282.88 and approximately $492,069.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

