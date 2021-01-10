OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.84 million and the highest is $11.46 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $37.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $38.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $46.32 million to $50.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OPRX opened at $37.96 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

