OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $11.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.46 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $37.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $38.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $46.32 million to $50.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

