OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
