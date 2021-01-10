OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,400 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth $1,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 69,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

