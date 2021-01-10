Opus (OPT) Market Cap Achieves $631,504.79

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 288.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 242.3% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $631,504.79 and approximately $767.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

