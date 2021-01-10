ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

