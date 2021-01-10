Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $30.69 million and $13.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,218,876 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

