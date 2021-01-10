Origin Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $13.84 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,218,876 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

