Origin Sport 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $774,409.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 8% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $587,571.76 and $774,409.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.