Origo Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Origo has a market cap of $3.23 million and $1.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Origo has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.