Orion Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $43.56 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055999 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

