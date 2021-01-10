Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $2.31 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

