Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $134,782.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00412219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

