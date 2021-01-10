Ormeus Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $149,852.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.