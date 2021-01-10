OSA Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1,779.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. OSA Token has a total market capitalization of $62,369.78 and $1,779.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OSA Token has traded down 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

