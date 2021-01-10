OST (OST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $404,634.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $404,634.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

