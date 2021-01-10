OST Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, OST has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $3.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

