OWNDATA (OWN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,354.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 147.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 213% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,354.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013309 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

