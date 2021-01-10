OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 147.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $2.34 million and $1,354.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 213% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013309 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

