PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PAGS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

