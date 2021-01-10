PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
PAGS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
