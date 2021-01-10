Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

