PancakeSwap Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $52.68 million and $4.27 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00654292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00233227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 138,670,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,552,127 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

