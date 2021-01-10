Pantos (PAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,422.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.17 million and $4,422.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,887,634 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

