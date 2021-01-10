Parachute Price Up 63.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $318,484.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002070 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,409,979 tokens.

Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

