Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $294,760.86 and approximately $293.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

