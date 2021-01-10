Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $321.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $471,617.38 and $321.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.