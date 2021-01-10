ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $539,710.36 and $53.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.02 or 1.00271924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046917 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

