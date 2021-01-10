PARSIQ Trading Up 2.9% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $54.31 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042838 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013177 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

