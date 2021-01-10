Particl Price Tops $0.66 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $6.42 million and $34,484.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,746,270 coins and its circulating supply is 9,711,866 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

