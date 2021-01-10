Particl Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $20,041.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,746,016 coins and its circulating supply is 9,711,634 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

