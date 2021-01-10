Patientory Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $568,736.83 and $4,493.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

