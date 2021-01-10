Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.27 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,327,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

