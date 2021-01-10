PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,445.60

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 74% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $7,445.60 and $256.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00476984 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

