PayBX Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.