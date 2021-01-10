PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $173,078.55 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

