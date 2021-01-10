PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127,882.91

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $127,882.91 and approximately $81.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

