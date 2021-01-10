PayPie (PPP) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $937,884.22 and $5.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars.

