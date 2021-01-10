PCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $6.67 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $89,999.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,572,139 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

