PCHAIN Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.59 million and $137,175.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,652,219 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

