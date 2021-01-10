PEAKDEFI Trading 0% Higher This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $170,956.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.26 or 0.04305999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00307508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.