Peculium Price Tops $0.0015 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Peculium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Peculium has a market cap of $3.00 million and $7,591.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peculium has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

