PeepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $15.41 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 1,571.5% higher against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $2,461.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000249 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,597,601,433 coins and its circulating supply is 142,397,601,433 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.