Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $178,017.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,669.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.48 or 0.01488490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008914 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00158945 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,698,054 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

