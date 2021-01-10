PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

