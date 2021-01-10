Penta Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $178,321.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

