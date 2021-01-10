Perlin (PERL) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

