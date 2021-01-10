Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 60.5% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

