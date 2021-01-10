Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

