Pesetacoin (PTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 134% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $219,690.46 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00412219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 142,746,579 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.